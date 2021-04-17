This cool $40 humidifier works like a beast and doesn't leave a huge mess

The humidifier has been around for almost 100 years, going through all kinds of design variations and advancements along the way. Considering all that potential research and development time, it begs an important question. Why do you have to fill most humidifiers from the bottom?

It seems like a pretty significant design flaw that most humidifiers make you take off a top tank, flip it over, fill it with water, then try to flip the tank back into place without dumping out a bunch of the water you just put in. Fortunately, some humidifiers break away from that outdated tradition, one such option being the TOSOT Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier.

Yep, this humidifier allows users to simply pop the top off, pour in water from above, then slip the top back in place. That's it. Done. No trail of spilled water or other humidifier-associated messes.

Of course, that wouldn't matter if the Cool Mist wasn't a great bit of tech as well — and it doesn't disappoint in its core mission, with three different mist output levels so you can decide on just the amount of moisture you want in your space to deliver fresh, clean air.

The Cool Mist has a one-button control feature, which allows users to fire up the moisture without going through a lengthy programming process. One short press changes the level of mist output, while a long press switches the tank light on or off. Meanwhile, the 360-degree mist nozzle is designed to spread the effect, covering an entire room with its cloud-like mist bursts. You can even use the oil diffuser at the bottom to spritz in a drop of your favorite scent as well.

And in addition to being a top loader, the water tank is also huge, providing enough liquid to run continuously for up to 28 hours at a low level, or 12 hours on high.

You can pick up a TOSOT Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier now at 20 percent off its regular price, a $49 value now on sale for only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.