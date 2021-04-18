These 20 air purifiers can help combat allergy season — and they're all on sale now

While the last year has been preoccupied with COVID, let's not forget there were plenty of good reasons to be concerned about the air you were breathing before 2020. With springtime rolling back on the calendar, one of those reasons has returned with its usual seasonal vigor — allergies.

Seasonal allergies affect up to 30 percent of the population — and sensitization rates to common allergens among school-age kids are testing as high as 40 to 50 percent.

Whether you're allergic to dust, animal dander, pollen or another airborne irritant that can make their entire season absolutely miserable, these air purifiers can go a long way toward scrubbing the air and eliminating some of the major allergy triggers that'll have sufferers eyes watering and noses running into summer.

Under $100

This unit has been proven and tested to kill 99 percent of harmful bacteria and other impurities in your air, all while producing ozone that destroys the allergens that impact what you breathe. It also has a built-in rechargeable 600mA battery, so it's portable and sized to take virtually anywhere.

It may be small, but don't confuse size with the effectiveness of the EA150. Including a cleanable pre-filter, a true HEPA filter, and a carbon/VOC filter, air feeds through the front and out the back, scrubbing out any particulates in a 170 square-foot room three times over in just an hour.

The three-stage filtration system in this high-efficiency cleaner is top-notch, trapping dust, mold, odors, smoke, allergens, viruses and more. And in its silent comfort mode, the unit works while producing under 28dB of sound, which is a perfect white noise level to help you fall asleep while your air is being cleaned.

This portable purifier is designed for life on the move, perfectly sized to fit inside most standard cup holders. It's also sporting a 360 degree H13 HEPA filter that removes 99 percent of particles, along with a UV-C LED that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs.

Sleek and inconspicuous, the Miko Ibuki uses 360-degree suction technology and three filters to purify, then redistribute clean air free of allergens, pet odors and more with its built-in timer and three fan speeds. There's also an aromatherapy essential oil amplifier that can add calming, stress-relieving fragrances as that clean air moves throughout the room.

Under $150

If the pre-filter or HEPA filter doesn't get it, the cold catalyst filter or activated carbon filter will with this combination of five independent air purifying technologies. There's also the built-in Negative Ion Generator that binds to and neutralizes airborne pollutants so you can always enjoy cleaner air.

Yep…no filters here. Instead, the patented Solid-State Photocatalysis Purification (SPP) technology teams up with a blistering UV LED light to knock out toxic chemical gases, molds, bacteria, allergens, and foul odors. A 2020 CES Innovation award winner, the 360° air intake handles pollutants from all sides, while the magnetic suspension motor fan glides along at a quiet 30dB.

In addition to the premium filtration system, this air cleaner has a dust sensor with an air quality indicator light, spotting poor air in a room, then adjusting its output to compensate. The touch screen makes for easy operation as the three fan speeds work to purify rooms up to 162 sq. ft.

They call the Sensibo Pur the world's most advanced smart air purifier. Using its smart sensing Pure Boost technology, this unit filters particles as small as 0.1μm and protects against viruses, bacteria, dust, smoke, and more. Meanwhile, it also syncs to the Sensibo app for constant air monitoring and quality alerts whether you're home or away.

Between the HEPA filter and the activated carbon filter, this purifier is the scourge of all types of airborne contaminants. Covering large rooms up to 431 sq. ft., this unit also has a smart mode, automatically adjusting the wind speed to ramp up or ramp down air purification based on quality readings inside the space.

Under $200

The advanced six-stage purification system that purifies any room up to 550 sq. ft., the P500 identifies and filters out dust, hair, dander, volatile organic compounds and blasts them out of your air. With 4.7 out of 5 stars from reviewers on Amazon, it even sports a soft LED night light for a touch of ambiance to any room.

Covering up to 800 square feet of purifier area, this Costway unit has serious reach. It scans for air quality, adjusts speed setting automatically, then uses its three filter nets to remove smoke, bacteria, viruses, allergens, pet dander and cooking odors to satisfy your different purification needs. These even a child-lock feature to keep little hands from messing with the settings you want.

The Air's unique combination H11 EPA-carbon filter materials work together in their proprietary air purification system, removing up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles, VOCs and odors. It also doubles as a highlight with variable colors and even plays lullabies for your baby.

Featuring the world's smallest commercial particulate sensor, Wynd Plus keeps track of your environment and creates a bubble of clean air around you by removing dust, allergens, bacteria, smoke, and pollution from your personal space.

The Athena is so smart that you don't even have to touch any buttons. You can activate this purifier with a top-of-the-line 3-in-1 HEPA air filter plus a UV-C light, adjust fan speeds, or purify a room up to 500 sq. ft. just by issuing orders through your Google Home Assistant or Amazon Alexa for full hands-free voice control.

This purifier eliminates 99.97% of airborne particles of 0.1 microns or larger, including bacteria, viruses, mold, and other nasty things in the air. With a CADR of 200 CFM, it's also great for removing wildfire smoke and dust particles in spaces of up to 450 sq. ft.

A compact, cup holder-friendly design with up to four hours of purification on a single charge, this portable purifier uses UV-C rays and filterless negative ion technology to scrub airborne pathogens and microorganisms from spaces up to 160 sq. ft. Users can add essential oils for aromatherapy while sensors issue alerts for any change in air quality.

Top of the line

If you've got a large room that needs clearing, the Air XL has it under control. The high-powered, whisper-quiet fan produces a CADR of 100m3/h to purify up to 550 sq. ft of space using both UV-C tech and a certified H13 HEPA filter. It's even got a night mode to turn off the LCD when you're ready to get some sleep.

Great for large spaces, homes, and offices, the Sans is a workhorse, cleaning spaces up to 780 sq. ft. twice every hour. The three-stage filter with pre-filter, HEPA 13 and activated carbon filter as well as UV-C light traps 99.97 percent of particles down to 0.3 microns and 99.95 percent of particles down to 0.1 microns in diameter. Just plug it in…and the Sans takes care of the rest.

This heavy-duty purifier crafted with high-quality PPT materials could practically survive a bomb blast. Made for filtering dust, mildew, mold and other particles thrown up during remodeling, water damage cleanup or other cleaning projects, this industrial scrubber can protect even those with asthma or allergies. From home renovations to the construction site, this unit covering up to 2,000 sq. ft. is an absolute beast on airborne nasties.

