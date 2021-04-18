This hyper-cool, minimalist floor lamp is guaranteed to spark a conversation

We're all looking for home furnishings that come with extra gear. Of course, we want basic functionality or a certain decorative flair for that coffee table or piece of wall art or those window coverings that we bring into our home.

But every once in a while, we run across a home furnishing item that we instantly know will be a conversation starter. Because beyond form and function, it stirs questions or does its intended job in a way that makes visitors stop and take it in for a moment. Because…well, it's unusual. And yep… you can absolutely call the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp unusual. You can also call it really, really cool.

Cool is an odd place to start for a floor lamp that could almost be ignored when it's not doing its thing. Standing at just over 4.5 feet high, this basic black aluminum and acrylic lamp doesn't look like anything more than a stick in the corner of your room. Or maybe it's some kind of clothes rack or a projector stand or… something.

But no, it's actually a powerful, space-saving floor lamp that literally illuminates your thinking the second you flip on the switch. Wedged into a corner to take up almost zero actual floor space, the soft LEDs inside spark to life and bounce their warming light against the corner of the room, casting a room-filling glow that almost feels like magic.

Of course, a lamp like this doesn't need to stop with simply spreading soft white light. Using the accompanying remote control, users can shuffle through more than 16 million color shades and over 300 different multi-color effects to achieve the perfect lighting for the moment. If you want an eerie green, a pulsing red, a rich purple, or even a kaleidoscopic rainbow explosion of different moods, users will find just the right vibe to fit the space.

The lamp is powered with a traditional AC plug-in and with a bulb rated for up to 50,000 hours of light-casting, it'll definitely be a topic of discussion once you can start having people over for parties and gatherings again.

Regularly priced at $149, the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is now available at 40 percent off its retail price, down to only $89.99.

Prices subject to change.