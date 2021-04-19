Elderly British drill rappers

Pete and Bas are septuagenarian rappers from Britain working in the drill genre. [via Indy]

The duo – celebrated on the UK grime scene for top hits including Dents in a Peugeot and Old Estate (which have racked up more than 4 million YouTube views between them)

The earlier stuff is well-executed zaniness (cf. The Gentleman Rhymer and "chap hop"), but the newer tracks find a sharper balance between dark humor and grime and Americans are getting into it. They're very good and the production teases something old and true from the singsong gravel of South London.

Bro, 70 year drill rappers from the UK. Shit is crazy pic.twitter.com/8IIxmaRXhM — Jason (@VirgilAbroke) April 17, 2021

Here's some more to enjoy, including the viral hit "Dents in a Peugeot"