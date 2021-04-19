This SanDisk 200GB MicroSD card is just what I needed for a Raspberry Pi project I'm working on. It comes with an adapter and has an advertised transfer speed of 100MB/s read. I was a disk drive engineer in the 1980s, and so I'm always amazed by how cheap storage has become.
Get this SanDisk 200GB MicroSD card at a great price
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
The Cuisinart Salad Spinner is fun!
If you're a picky eater like me, you probably prefer lettuce without glyphosate or Escherichia coli. But after you rinse, you are faced with the problem of wet lettuce. How do remove the water from the lettuce's hydrophilic surface? By subjecting it to a centrifugal pseudo-force! This Cuisinart Salad Spinner does the trick. It's easy… READ THE REST
Good conical burr grinder for coffee
I've owned this Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for 10 years or more, and it still runs like a champ. If you're at all serious about grinding coffee at home, a burr grinder is the way to go, especially when making espresso. Blade grinders lacerate the beans, and the size of the grounds varies wildly.… READ THE REST
Nylon mesh zipper bags are great for organizing
I have a few dozen of these nylon mesh zipper bags and use them to organize small things: charging cables, USB flash drives, pens and pencils, travel gear, small tools, etc. They're see-through so you don't have to unzip a bag to see what's inside. They are sturdy, too. In all the years I've owned… READ THE REST
Earn four top CompTIA cybersecurity certifications that can get you hired or promoted
For any companies or individuals who fear being hacked by malevolent cybercriminals, there's some good news… and some bad news. According to an annual M-Trends report on cyber attacks, companies are spotting intrusions on their networks a lot faster than in the past. Last year, it took an average of 56 days from a first incursion… READ THE REST
Add this professional-grade blender to your kitchen arsenal for under $100
If you're looking for a demarcation point between people who have a kitchen and people who actually use their kitchen, a quality blender might be a solid way of telling the difference between the two. For those whose culinary abilities don't go far beyond microwave popcorn and frozen pizza, there's likely little reason to even devote… READ THE REST
This hyper-cool, minimalist floor lamp is guaranteed to spark a conversation
We're all looking for home furnishings that come with extra gear. Of course, we want basic functionality or a certain decorative flair for that coffee table or piece of wall art or those window coverings that we bring into our home. But every once in a while, we run across a home furnishing item that… READ THE REST