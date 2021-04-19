Re-imagining Jar Jar Binks as the evil Sith Lord he was always meant to be

Imagine how much better the Star Wars sequel trilogy would have been the JarJar fan theories came true, and his bumbling pseudo-racist jester act was actually just a cover for the fact that he was a Sith Lord was working with Darth Sidious the whole time.

To be fair: I enjoyed the tragic ending he received in Chuck Wendig's Star Wars: Aftermath — Empire's End. But this Dark Jedi version of JarJar, as imagined by artist Kevin Cassiday, is still pretty badass.

Image: Katie Haskell / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)