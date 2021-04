Twenty five minutes of history regarding McDonaldland you say? HELL YES. The folks at Yesterworld did a great job.

I had no idea about the lawsuits wherein Sid and Marty Krofft sued McDonald's for ripping off the amazing HR Pufnstuf.

I loved the Krofft Superstars and the supershow!

Anyways, McDonald's straight up ripped the Krofft's off and got sued a few times. That and massive bungling ended McDonaldland.