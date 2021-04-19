Watch: exposé of a scam contest TV show that rips people off in 40 countries

The host of Honest Guide investigated a TV call-in show that airs puzzles and charges people to call in and guess the answers. Correct answers win a cash prize. The host found out that when you call in you almost always get a voice recording that says something like, "You almost made it, try again." Each call results in a charge of about $4.35, and some players rack up hundreds of dollars in charges. The Honest Guide host called the emcee and asked him how he felt about ripping people off and he became indignant, claiming he was simply a show host. This scam game airs in 40 countries around the world!