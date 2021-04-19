Watch how MAGA man is against socialism even when he agrees with its values

Here's a hilarious moment that highlights how Trump "thinkers" don't think. An angry man wearing an "Impeach Biden" t-shirt shouts into a megaphone, "The people do not control anything under socialism!" and then calls a pro-socialist standing near him a "fucking moron." Then when told by comedy duo The Good Liars that the "moron" is right, and that socialism is actually "when the workers control the means of production," the man surprisingly is good with that definition too. "Alright," he says. "Then I'm wrong. But still I don't want socialism." In other words, it doesn't matter what the hell socialism means. He's just against it, dagnabbit.