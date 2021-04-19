Watch this legal expert break down the Matt Gaetz scandal

Mark Frauenfelder

The LegalEagle YouTube channel takes a 20-minute deep dive into the Matt Gaetz (Q-FL) scandal-within-a-scandal-within-a-scandal. Most of it is about Gaetz's close friendship and activities with former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who has a 33-count federal indictment against him, including sex-trafficking charges and is now cooperating with the Department of Justice to get a lighter sentence..