Airline passenger attempted to smuggle bag of meth inside a breakfast burrito

At Houston's Hobby Airport, Transportation Security Administration agents nabbed an airline passenger attempting to smuggle a bag of methamphetamine inside a breakfast burrito. What a great combination for all-day energy! From KTRK:

Officers said the person tried to insist it was just a breakfast burrito.

Once the wrapper was open, authorities said they saw something dark and unusual in the middle of the food that didn't match the description the passenger gave.

As the breakfast burrito went through the X-ray for a second scan, TSA officers saw what appeared to be black tape and dark wrapping around a large organic mass.