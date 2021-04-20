Backcountry guide killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

On Thursday, backcountry wildlife guide Charles "Carl" Mock, 40, was fishing by himself near Yellowstone National Park in Montana when a grizzly bear attacked him. Sadly, Mock died on Saturday of his injuries. According to the nonprofit National Parks Traveler, "From 1980 to 2014, 37 people were injured by grizzly bears in Yellowstone (an average of 1.1 injuries per year). During that time period, the park recorded over 100 million visits. For all visitors combined, the chances of being attacked by a grizzly bear are approximately 1 in 2.7 million visits." From CNN:

A group of seven investigators, including Forest Service personnel and bear specialists, returned to the attack site on Friday to assess ongoing public safety risks and conduct an investigation. Before reaching the location of the mauling, a bear described as an "older-age male grizzly" began charging the group.

"Despite multiple attempts by all seven people to haze away the bear, it continued its charge. Due to this immediate safety risk, the bear was shot and died about 20 yards from the group," according to the release.

Investigators later found a moose carcass within 50 yards of the site of Mock's attack. This would indicate the grizzly was likely defending a food source, the statement said.