Chauvin conviction: watch Tucker Carlson melt down and laugh like The Joker

Here's Tucker shrieking with laughter like The Joker pic.twitter.com/Yca32kwmRx — Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) April 21, 2021

Bowtied racist Tucker Carlson was enraged by today's murder conviction of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis cop who killed black local George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes. Videos of Carlson prissily declaring the end of American civilization are doing the rounds on social media, but none are so bizarre as this one. Ed Gavin, a former corrections officer appearing on Carlson's show on Fox News, makes the critical error of conceding that Chauvin used unnecessary force. Carlson nods oddly, rambles incoherently about "police inaction", then laughs like The Joker and ejects Gavin off the show.

GAVIN: I just think that it was excessive and it shouldn't have—

CARLSON: The guy who did it looks like he's doing to spend the rest of his life in prison. I'm kind of more worried about the rest of the country, thanks to police inaction, which if you haven't noticed is boarded up. HA HA HA HA HAH AH HAAAAAAGH! So that's more my concern.

GAVIN: Uh. Look…

CARLSON: Nope. You're done