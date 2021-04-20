Colorful M1 iMacs and M1 iPad Pro announced

Apple today announced a redesigned range of inch-thick iMacs based upon its own M1 processors, offered in a range of bright colors (with matching TouchID keyboards, mice and trackpads) and sporting a 24", 4.5K retina display. Execs promised an 85% improvement on the last Intel-based iMacs' CPU performance, 2x faster graphics—games and video editing figured strongly in the presentation—and 3x machine learning performance. There are 4 USB ports, two running Thunderbolt 4, and an external power brick, to which the ethernet port is offloaded.

The M1 platform itself appears unchanged from November's last fall's well-received models, with an 8 core CPU and GPU.

Also announced Tuesday:



• A new iPad Pro with the same M1 chip, touting "blazing performance" directly comparable to Apple's laptop and desktop models. New models will include a Thunderbolt connector, 5G internet and an ultrawide camera. The 12.9" model has a 1600 nit mini-LED display, too, designed to match the brightness and color fidelity of Apple's high-end 6K Pro XDR monitor.

• A purple iPhone.

• AirTags, little trackable coinlike objects similar to Tile.

• A new 4K generation of the AppleTV.

The new iMacs and iPads are available in late May, starting (respectively) at $1299 and $799.