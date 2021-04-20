Cookin' with gadgets: Instant Pot corned beef on bread machine rye

Saturday I woke up and went automagic. I made rye bread in my bread machine and corned beef in the Instant Pot.

I had a market bought pre-packaged and uncooked corned beef sitting in my fridge since Saint Patrick's Day. It was going to be a warm day and I didn't want to use the use the oven or stove, and was super tempted by the instant pot experiment.

I have been making this rye bread in the machine for years, it is easy and delicious.

Bread Machine Rye:

2 ½ cups bread flour

1 ½ cups Bob's Redmill Dark Rye flour

3 Tbs brown sugar

2 Tbs salt

2 tsp commercial dry bread yeast of choice

1 ¾ cups warm water

I have a Panasonic bread machine that is 10 or so years old. It is wonderful. I load all the dry stuff in first, pour the water over the top and put yeast in the 'yeast dispenser.' I select 'Multi-Grain' and depending on whom I am serving it to, I vary the crust 'darkness.' This week my father was eating and he does not like crusty bread, so I went light.

The cycle on my machine takes about 4 hours and has always produced delicious bread. I do not add carroway seeds as most folks seem to enjoy the bread more without.

I put the corned beef in my instant pot with 1 bottle of beer. I set it for 70 minutes and let it release steam for 15.

I made some carrots and cabbage in the pot after with a 3 min cook and instant release of pressure as well. Cause I had them in the fridge.