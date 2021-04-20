With a macro lens, photographer Jens makes ordinary water, coffee, milk and oil droplets look majestic. Every frame of this video is worthy of a frame and a spot over the mantlepiece.
Here are liquid droplets like you've never seen them before
- fine-art photography
- photography
In honor of today's LSD anniversary, a sale on The Family Acid: California
On April 19, 1943, Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman ingested 240 micrograms of lysergic acid diethylamide, a curious compound he had synthesized for possible use as a respiratory and circulatory stimulant. An hour later, Hoffman wrote one sentence in his journal: "Beginning dizziness, feeling of anxiety, visual distortions, symptoms of paralysis, desire to laugh." As he… READ THE REST
Artist under fire for adding smiles to women prisoners and Khmer Rouge genocide victims
Vice apologized for profiling artist Matt Loughrey and his work "restoring" photos of Australian women's prison inmates and victims of the Khmer Rouge genocide by adding smiles to their faces. In the article, neither Vice nor Loughrey mentioned that Loughrey had added the smiles to people were in misery. From The Guardian: Cambodia has condemned images published… READ THE REST
"Ordinary Sacramento," a photo series honoring hometown listlessness
Enoch Ku is a Sacramento-based photographer that is perfectly capturing the liminal space found all over the city in his series called "Ordinary Sacramento". Sacramento is the sixth largest city of California and the capital, but if you ask anyone from there (me included), it feels so "small-town" that it can be smothering. The familiarity… READ THE REST
