Someone in St. James, N.Y., converted their front yard into a sprawling, cursed shrine to Donald Trump: there's a large "TRU P" sign on the roof; a mailbox with a blonde wig, MAGA hat and Trump's face glued to the front; full-sized cardboard cutouts of the former president and wife Melania; and political signage galore.
Long Island Trump yard shrine "just straight up uncomfortable" to look at
