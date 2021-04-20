Long Island Trump yard shrine "just straight up uncomfortable" to look at

Jess Sabine
This is just straight up uncomfortable from TikTokCringe

Someone in St. James, N.Y., converted their front yard into a sprawling, cursed shrine to Donald Trump: there's a large "TRU P" sign on the roof; a mailbox with a blonde wig, MAGA hat and Trump's face glued to the front; full-sized cardboard cutouts of the former president and wife Melania; and political signage galore.