Man calmly talks about his giant bird as it attacks him and chews up his arm

Mark Frauenfelder

Rheas are basically dinosaurs that survived the Chicxulub impactor. This man has two of them in his backyard. They both love hotdogs but only one of them is a vicious biter.

After the bird clamped its respectable beak onto the man's arm and lacerated his flesh he remarked, "Ok, see guys, it's nor for everyone. It is a beautiful animal and as you can see — look at those feet — such a beautiful, wonderful animal, one of God's creations. As you can see, he's obviously problematic." After he somewhat gently brushed the bird's head and neck multiple with a plastic trash can lid, he explained that he was showing the male bird that he was the boss and that the female bird was his wife.