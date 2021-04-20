Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots to become a big Hollywood movie starring Vin Diesel

Toymaker Mattel is developing the nearly 60-year-old game Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots as a feature film to star Vin Diesel. I think the two youngsters in the original TV commercial above should have cameos. According to Variety, "The story follows a father (Diesel) and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine":

Mattel has several film adaptations in the works, some more curious than others. The growing list of properties in development include "Wishbone," based on the '90s TV show about the well-read Jack Russell terrier; "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie and written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach; and "Uno," a heist comedy centered on the card game led by rapper Lil Yachty. The company is also making a live-action "Barney" movie with Daniel Kaluuya, a character the Oscar-nominated actor has labeled "misunderstood."