"Rocket To Kingston" is a new Bob Marley – Ramones mashup

This delightful mashup album comes from French label Guerilla Asso. Via Google Translate:

Imagine that in the late 70s, Bob Marley crossed paths with the Ramones at the CBGB counter and they decided to make a record together. Here is the result: 10 rasta classics with punk rock sauce 1-2-3-4! Be careful if you drop an ear on it, you inevitably become addicted!

Songs include:

Durango 65

I Don't Wanna Stand Up

Stirring In My Room

Today One Love, Tomorrow The World

Jamming Affairs

Three Little Surfin' Birds

Kaya Bop

Glad To See You Cry

Is This Love Kills

Bye Bye Redemption

Clearly reggae and punk rock have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship in the years after Marley and the Ramones first burst onto the scene. But I love this mashup because it feels fresh and retro futuristic at the same time.

You can download it via Bandcamp, or pre-order on vinyl for that real 70s vibe!