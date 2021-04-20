SURPRISE: Jaleel White to sell a Purple Urkel cannabis strain

When you are behind the formerly orange John Boehner in fronting a cannabis line you may need some pretty awesome marketing.

Enter the Urkle.

CNN:

White, known for playing Steve Urkel on the 1990s sitcom "Family Matters," is partnering with 710 Labs on his new line, itsPurpl. It's set to launch in California on April 20, or 4/20, and includes variants of the strain Purple Urkle.

White said the project comes after 20 years of hearing about his fictional TV character displayed on cannabis products. He wrote on the new brand's website that he met his eventual business partner on a flight to Oakland in 2018.

"Anyone who knows me personally as Jaleel White, knows I am an ardent seeker of curated adventures, big laughs, and excellent food," White wrote. "All three of these interests are enormously enhanced by top shelf cannabis."

I know you thought this must have happened years ago.