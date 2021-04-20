Tuesday Tunes: Planxty — Little Musgrave

One of my best shapes of one of my favorite songs. I remember being taught the chords and lyrics for it, back in the mid-1990s by songwriter and historian Dave Stone, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Image Via Flickr, courtesy of Sinn Féin
Above, from 1965, Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones's screen tests for The Monkees. From Wikipedia: In September 1964 Davy Jones was signed to a long-term contract to appear in TV programs for Screen Gems, make feature films for Columbia Pictures and to record music for the Colpix label. Rafelson and Schneider…
Pete and Bas are septuagenarian rappers from Britain working in the drill genre. [via Indy] The duo – celebrated on the UK grime scene for top hits including Dents in a Peugeot and Old Estate (which have racked up more than 4 million YouTube views between them) The earlier stuff is well-executed zaniness (cf. The…
Next month sees the release of a deluxe edition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's iconic album Déjà vu that includes outtakes and early demos of these seminal songs. To tease us, the group have released the stunning early version of "Our House" (above) and a demo (below) of the title track. Also below, the…
