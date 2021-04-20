Use this promo code to get a rechargeable electronic lighter for a low price

Use code PSHYXFUI at checkout and you'll save a lot of money on this USB chargeable electric arc lighter. I use mine to start the charcoal barbecue and light stove burners because the igniter stopped working. I also learned that my cats hate the almost imperceptible hissing sound it makes. I don't even have to press the button at this point — they run out of the room when they see it in my hand. Showing it to them is a good way to get them to jump off the kitchen table.