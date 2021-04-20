Verdict reached in Derek Chauvin's murder trial: guilty on all charges, bail revoked

After 10 hours of deliberation, jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty of murder on all three counts. Chauvin stood trial on murder charges in Minnesota state court for the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, 2020. A video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while Floyd was handcuffed and lying facedown gasping " I can't breathe." Security camera footage showed that Floyd did not resist being arrested. Video also showed a crowd of people, including children, begging Chauvin to take his knee off Floyd's neck.

Chauvin was on the Minneapolis Police Department since 2001. He'd racked up 18 complaints on his official record while on the force. The former owner of a Minneapolis nightclub where Chauvin worked off-duty as a security guard said, "Chauvin was unnecessarily aggressive on nights when the club had a black clientele, quelling fights by dousing the crowd with pepper spray and calling in several police squad cars as backup."

Sentencing will take place in eight weeks. Bail is revoked, Chauvin is going back into custody.