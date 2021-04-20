Watch: Marco Rubio is shredded in new GOP ad that shows his hypocrisy on Donald Trump

Even if you already know Marco Rubio is a hypocritical Trump-sycophant, it's still a shocking reminder to see just how much the sleazy politician knew about Trump in 2016 and just how much he never really cared.

"Donald Trump is going to shatter the Republican party," Rubio said in 2016.

"Donald Trump is a con artist who's being sued for defrauding people!" Rubio said in 2016.

"And we settle our differences in this country at the ballot box, not with guns or bayonets or violence," Rubio said in 2016, "and you wonder whether we're headed in a different direction today by the fact that we have a frontrunner in my party who has fed into language that basically justifies physically assaulting people who disagree with him."

Cut to Rubio today, asking for Donald Trump's endorsement and asking for his vote. This spot, created by conservative group The Republican Accountability Project, will "air on Fox News during Hannity, in the West Palm Beach market," according to HuffPost.