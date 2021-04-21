Apple's trying to block rude emoji combos from AirTag engravings, but it's not hard to fool

Apple is trying to limit what buyers of its new Tile-like AirTags can engrave on them—there's space for only a few characters—with limited results. As Ian Carlos Campbell found, "your Apple AirTag can't say horseshit but it can say shithorse".

Despite being a horn away from being exactly the same emoji, "unicorn shit" works fine. As do emoji representations I tried for "snake shit," "monkey shit," "chicken shit," and even "shit bird." Similar limitations apply to actual offensive words as well. Apple gives you just enough letters for some creative diction, but catches some of the obvious offenders. "SUCK," "NSFW," and "BUTT" are still on the table though.