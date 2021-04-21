Department of Justice to investigate Minneapolis police department

A day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder for killing George Floyd, the Department of Justice has announced a probe of the force there. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that the criminal trial "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis" and that the proble would search for a "pattern or practice" of unconstitutional or unlawful policing.

It will examine the use of force by police officers, including force used during protests, and whether the department engages in discriminatory practices. It will also look into the department's handling of misconduct allegations and its treatment of people with behavioral health issues and will assess the department's current systems of accountability, Garland said.