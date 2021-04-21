Get high and fight gentrification with the new kung fu adventure STONED MASTER

Back in November, I shared a Kickstarter for Aubrey Sitterson's "Leftist Himbo" comic book Beef Bros (which I just got my copy of!). Now Sitterson is back with a new comic project he describes as "Kung Fu Hustle meets Pineapple Express. Or Drunken Master meets Cheech & Chong for the old heads!"

Enter: STONED MASTER.

Stoned Master is set in the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood of Chavez Heights, where a rapacious conglomerate is corporatizing and gentrifying everything in sight. And the only ones standing in their way? Burnout kung fu savant Frankie Wong, his drunken master, and his pals from the local cannabis dispensary. Imagine Kung Fu Hustle meets Pineapple Express. Or, for the old heads, Drunken Master meets Cheech & Chong. It's all the intense, artful fight scenes you expect from a martial arts epic, combined with gut-busting stoner comedy laughs, then fully baked in the Southern California sun.

Stoned Master is co-created and illustrated by Chris Moreno, who's also worked as an animator on Muppet Babies and Xiaolin Chronicles (and brings a similar cartoon-ish aesthetic to Stoned Master). Moreno and Sitterson previously collaborated on The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling: A Hardcore, High-Flying, No-Holds-Barred History of the One True Sport — and if there's any consistency throughout Sitterson's work, it is that gleeful kayfabe kinetic of a committed wrestling fan, even when he's trolling the military industrial complex with GI Joe.

Kickstarter rewards include not only digital and print copies of Stoned Master #1, but also lots of good vibes delivered in multiples of 420. Nice.

Stoned Master [Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno / Kickstarter]