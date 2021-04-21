How to revitalize a sticky nonstick pan with salt

Mark Frauenfelder

If you have a nonstick pan that isn't nonstick any longer, try Sophie Damerum's technique. She washes the pan with dish soap, rinses it, heats it up and pours a generous layer of salt in the pan. Then she dumps the salt and wipes the pan clean with a moist paper towel. I'm going to try it out!