If you have a nonstick pan that isn't nonstick any longer, try Sophie Damerum's technique. She washes the pan with dish soap, rinses it, heats it up and pours a generous layer of salt in the pan. Then she dumps the salt and wipes the pan clean with a moist paper towel. I'm going to try it out!
How to revitalize a sticky nonstick pan with salt
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cooking tips
A new Dungeons & Dragons cook book shows you how to feast like an orc. Or a wizard, for that matter.
Heroes' Feast by Kyle Newman, Michael Witwer, and Jon Peterson is the official cookbook of Dungeons & Dragons, with 80 recipes ranging from Elven Bread and Orc Bacon to Drow Mushroom Steaks to Trolltide Candied Apples and a Potion of Restoration (above). These aren't just cutesy names—the authors did their homework, as they explain in… READ THE REST
Learn how not to cook with this 1820 book about culinary poisons
I just learned about the Frederik Accum's 1820 book A Treatise on Adulteration of Food and Culinary Poisons from Public Domain Review: This groundbreaking work — written in English by a German scientist named Frederik Accum who lived in London from 1793 to 1821 — marked the beginning of an awareness of need for food… READ THE REST
The importance of turkey-frying situational awarness
In this video, a dad deep-frying a turkey for the first time spots a young family member wandering into the cooking zone, then successfully guides them away from danger. Have a happy and a safe Thanksgiving! READ THE REST
Prevent your bike from getting swiped with Via Velo's double locking system
The difficulties of pandemic life have brought some unexpected consequences over the past year. With some transportation options closed and everyone mostly stuck in their houses, people got stir crazy for an alternative — and bicycle sales surged nationwide. Unfortunately, that wave of new bike riders brought an all too expected result: a corresponding surge in… READ THE REST
This tiny little backup battery packs enough punch to jump a car back to life
An extra power bank or charging hub that keeps your smartphone or tablet powered up in a pinch is always a great idea. But those batteries will only handle the needs of your small electronics. They aren't really built for those heavy-duty power tasks that you might encounter. You know…like when your car battery is… READ THE REST
Score a refurbished HP ProBook x360 laptop for almost 50% off right now
If you're in the market for a laptop, it's tough out there. Between companies producing incredibly similar models with only slight tweaks and variations and shoppers starved for reliable sources of information to make sense of it all, you practically have to be a computer science major to untangle what's what. And when shoppers get confused… READ THE REST