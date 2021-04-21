Library of Congress asks: Who the hell are the mystery people in these photos?

After several years of the Internet's help, the Library of Congress has narrowed down its collection of 800 photographs of mystery people from the entertainment industry down to less than 30. They've just posted some of the toughest remaining. My favorites are above and below. Who the hell are these people? If you know, post in their comments section and check out the rest: "Mystery Photo Contest: Nearing the End!"

Here's the aforementioned list of incorrect guesses (we've checked with the people named). Take a deep breath: Wendy & Lisa, Joan Jett, Karla Bonoff, T-Rex, Heart, Suicide, The Throbs, The Slits, Scarlet Fantastic, Strawberry Switchblade, Sparks, Tik and Tok, Alannah Myles, The Motels, the New York Dolls, Christian Death, Love and Rockets, the Jacobites, Sisters of Mercy, Haysi Fantayzee, Book of Love, David Johansen, Dogs D'Amore, Dweezil Zappa, Face to Face, The Hangmen, Ian Hunter, Izzy Stradlin, Kings of the Sun, L.A. Guns, Michael Des Barres, Mickey Thomas, Peaches, Paul Westerberg, Paul Hardcastle, Richard Hell, Rough Trade, Suicide, Tom Keifer, and, finally, The Waitresses […]

Meanwhile, I have inquired of, but not heard back from, the following acts, all of whom readers have suggested: 39 Clocks, Balaam and the Angel, Edn Ozn, Fashion, Faster Pussycat, Lady Wreckless, Main Street Preachers and The Cut.