Man bowls perfect game with his dad's ashes in the ball

John Hinkle of Peoria, Illinois, grew up bowling with his dad. Hinkle went on to win two NCAA bowling championships in college. But his most recent perfect 300 game was He used a bowling ball that was filled with his father's ashes. From CIProud.com:

Hinkle bowls two-handed. To do that legally, a bowler can't have three finger holes in his ball.

So the 39-year-old Peoria Public Schools counselor filled the thumb hole of his ball. With his father's ashes. […]

"Dad shot 298, 299, never had a 300. I had goosebumps, chills," John Hinkle said. "He was there. This is the best (300 game), and definitely the hardest. I was shaking."