Police break down door to nab home intruder that turned out to be a robot

Yana Sydnor of Natomas, California was asleep in her bedroom when she heard movement downstairs. She texted her friends who encouraged her to call the police. Syndor hid in the bathroom with her toddler while the police broke down her door ready to, er, roomba with the intruder. Shortly after, she heard laughter. From CBS Sacramento:

Turns out the so-called robber was her robot vacuum.

"My son turned on the vacuum cleaner because he didn't want to do chores before he left for the weekend. We hadn't used this vacuum in almost two years. It went down the stairs," she explained.

She said her son set a timer on the vacuum and she had no idea.