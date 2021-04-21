Prevent your bike from getting swiped with Via Velo's double locking system

The difficulties of pandemic life have brought some unexpected consequences over the past year. With some transportation options closed and everyone mostly stuck in their houses, people got stir crazy for an alternative — and bicycle sales surged nationwide. Unfortunately, that wave of new bike riders brought an all too expected result: a corresponding surge in bike thefts, like the 28 percent rise in New York City alone.

While accurate figures are tough to gauge, it's estimated that about 2 million bikes are stolen in the U.S. every year. Of course, if all of those bikes were packing the staunch security features of high-end protections like the Via Velo Premium Bike Lock, that number would probably be a whole lot closer to zero.

Part of the appeal of the Via Velo is that it really isn't a bike lock at all. It's actually two bike locks at once, all but assuring that if you lock your bike correctly, there's virtually no way it will ever go missing.

The Via Velo employs two of the most popular locking systems in cycling: a U-lock that grips the bike's wheel and frame, as well as a woven steel cable, which can snake through the wheels and frame and can even keep items like your helmet attached and safe while you're off the bike.

Steel reinforced, weather-resistant, and encased in a hardened PVC and rubber protective shell, each component alone would be enough to deter all but the most determined crooks on sight. Together, it's a hard pass for virtually any bicycle thief.

The lock comes with its own mounting bracket, so you can carry the entire piece in place right on the frame of the bike without having to carry it around. The Via Velo also comes with three keys, so you can take one with you and leave two more at home for safekeeping. Plus, buyers can register their key code number, and if the keys are ever lost or stolen, they can go right to the Via Velo website and have a new one sent immediately.

With all those protections and back-stop safeguards, it's no wonder the Via Velo has a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating from over 10,000 Amazon reviewers worldwide.

Retailing for $59, you can now save almost 10 percent off the price of the Via Velo Premium Bike Lock, now on sale for only $53.99.

Prices subject to change.