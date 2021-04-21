Thanks for the laughs and the high weirdness Felix Anthony Silla (Cousin Itt)

I just saw on the Hollywood Page of Death that Felix Anthony Silla, aka Cousin It on the original The Addams Family died on April 16th. He was 84. The Hollywood Page of Death writes:

Silla was a film and television actor and stuntman, known for his recurring role as the costumed character of "Cousin Itt" on television's The Addams Family, with the voice usually provided by Anthony Magro. His skills and slight stature led to a number of roles, including the Gig Young-Shirley Jones comedy film A Ticklish Affair, the Bonanza episode Hoss and the Leprechauns, and in the Star Trek pilot The Cage in 1965. He later appeared in Planet of the Apes (1968), Demon Seed (1977) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984). He did stunt work in a number of big pictures, including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Poltergeist, The Golden Child and Batman Returns (1992), among many other films. A notable role where he could actually be recognized, Silla shaved his head to portray the maniacal villain Litvak opposite George Segal as Sam Spade Jr. in The Maltese Falcon sequel The Black Bird (1975). He was also responsible for the physical performance of the robot Twiki in the TV series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, a role for which the voice was supplied by Mel Blanc or Bob Elyea.



Silla provided the voice of Mortimer Goth from The Sims 2, the best-selling video game of 2005. He also played one of the hang glider Ewoks in the film Return of the Jedi, and had a small role in the indie film Characterz. He was married from 1965 until his death, and had two children. Felix Silla died on April 16, 2021 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 84.