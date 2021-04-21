This complete ethical hacker training can help you join the war on cybercrime

Students and staff at Stanford University, the University of California, the University of Colorado, and other institutions were warned to be on alert after a widespread security breach compromised personal data files during a nationwide cyberattack on the schools' computer systems.

Meanwhile, someone is selling personal information on 21 million users of the mobile parking app ParkMobile after an intrusion of their database. And everyone is still reeling after it was learned over 530 million Facebook users had their details hacked from the social media giant in 2019. And all of that was reported in just the last few weeks.

The war on cybercrime is the battlefront of the 21st century. Students can join that fight or at least learn enough to protect themselves with the training in The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Bundle.

This collection brings together nine courses including more than 46 hours worth of instruction to start any student down the path toward life as an ethical hacker by teaching them how to monitor, test, and defend computer systems of all sizes against cyberattacks.

This beginner-friendly training from online educators at Oak Academy starts with Hacking Web Applications and Penetration Testing: Fast Start, a concise primer for first-timers on hacking, penetration testing, and app development. This is where students can get some hands-on experience learning the basics and even exploiting common system vulnerabilities, all so they can be protected against in your systems.

After getting their feet wet, students then advance into deeper looks at other cybersecurity areas, including how to run network scans, how to stop sniffing, phishing, and password cracking attacks, and how emails, apps, and other components can be compromised and used by malicious hackers to infiltrate and steal from vulnerable systems.

After learning how to assemble your own free penetration testing toolkit, further courses examine topics like how Windows, Linux, Android, and even social media accounts can be hacked via social engineering, how to protect against Wi-Fi hacking, as well as ways to make sure systems are safe even on a cloud-based platform like Microsoft Azure.

The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Bundle features $1,800 worth of intensive hacker training, but as part of this package, it's all on sale here for just over $3 per course at $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.