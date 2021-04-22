A friendly deer follows a stranded woman for 8 miles as she walks home in the dark

After a woman's Subaru got stuck in the mud "in the middle of nowhere" in Maine, she decided to walk the eight miles home alone. At midnight. But she wasn't alone for long – a friendly deer suddenly appeared and wouldn't let her out of its sight. According to her Facebook page, it kept her company for eight miles – three miles in the right direction, and five miles in the wrong direction (she took a wrong turn along the way). Finally at 4:30 in the morning, a woman stranger drove by and offered to driver her home, which by now was 15 miles away. "I got in her car and the deer ran behind the car until we couldn't see it! Crazy!!! That night would have be AWFUL if it wasn't for that deer… Such a weird almost magical animal encounter."