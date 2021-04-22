Cops stop two Black men who are just riding bikes, order one to crawl

Police shout "Stop!" to two Black TikTokers who are filming themselves riding bikes down a sidewalk at night. "What? What happened?" one of men asks the cops. "We ain't doing nothing!"

"Get on the ground, right now!" an angry-sounding cop shouts. The two men get on the ground, asking "What the fuck happened?" and the cops order one of them to crawl. "I feel violated," one of the men says a couple of times.

One of the cops tells the clearly confused men that they match the description of two suspects, even though when the cops first ordered them to stop, they were at least a building or two away, in the dark, making it nearly impossible to make out what they looked like. According to one of the men, who goes by @riskie_e on TikTok, they were detained for 2-3 hours.

From Daily Dot:

TikTok user @riskie_e, who identified himself as Ian Adams in one of the videos, shared a series of videos featuring the incident on Tuesday. He claimed the incident took place on Monday. While it's unclear where the incident took place, some of his YouTube videos are located in Florida…. While it is unclear if the officers draw their weapons at any point in the footage, Adams says to them, "You've got your gun drawn, and I didn't do nothing." … In a followup video, Adams says they were made to wait on the sidewalk for two to three hours.

Fortunately, this time, nobody was killed.