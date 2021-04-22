Digital Underground co-founder Shock G has died

No one from the Bay has ever entered a Burger King bathroom beyond 1989 without Shock G's distinctive voice ringing through their head: "I'm a freak / I like the girls with the boom / I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom".

A legend passed today at the all-too-early age of 57. As a co-founder of Digital Underground, Shock G, also known as Humpty Hump, also known as Greg Jacobs, with his signature fake nose and glasses, was an influential figure in early '90s hiphop. Their early songs like "Doowutchyalike" were catchy and sampled '70s funk greats like Parliament, but they broke big with their 1990 album Sex Packets featuring The Humpty Dance.

Digital Underground was also responsible for helping to launch Tupac's career when he appeared on their 1991 single "Same Song". Shock G went on to work with noteworthy musicians like Prince, Dr. Dre, and KRS-One. Rest in Peace, legend.