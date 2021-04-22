Enjoy this gentle mind-bending video from our friends at Feral House, which they produced to promote their recent book, Easy Listening Acid Trip: An Elevator Ride through Sixties Psychedelic Pop.

I know this genre is not to everyone's taste, but I ironically love it.

Easy-Listening Acid Trip takes readers on a journey that includes the Hollyridge Strings' haunting version of the Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever," Paul Mauriat's lush treatment of Scott McKenzie's "San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)," and Mariano and the Unbelievables' baroque-pop tribute to the Lemon Pipers "Green Tambourine." The book also provides numerous anecdotes, such as how quickly after the Strawberry Alarm Clock released their 1967 hit "Incense and Peppermints," Muzak recorded an instrumental version by Charles Grean and His Orchestra that kept the electric guitar but re-contoured the tune with harps, horns, flutes, a tambourine, and other effects for offices, restaurants, supermarkets, and of course, elevators. Delving into the songs along with the international roster of composers, arrangers, and conductors who recorded them, Easy-Listening Acid Trip celebrates the trippy paradox linking psychedelia to easy-listening: a netherworld where the Beatles meet The Percy Faith Strings, where Donovan meets David Rose and His Orchestra, and where other flower-power-pop favorites meld with the likes of Ferrante and Teicher, Lawrence Welk, and the Mystic Moods Orchestra.

And here are a couple of the songs featured in the book: