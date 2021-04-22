Italian man skipped work while collecting paycheck for 15 years

A man working at the hospital in Catanzaro, Italy, skipped work for 15 years, collecting his paycheck all the while. He pocketed the equivalent of $650,000 over the period and is among numerous people collared during an investigation into public sector fraud and absenteeism. The man apparently threatened those who learned of his inactivities over the years, so he's been charged with that as well as the scam.

The police have also accused him of threatening his manager to stop her from filing a disciplinary report against him. That manager later retired, police added, and his ongoing absence was never noticed by her successor or human resources.