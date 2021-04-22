A billboard reading "Mars sucks. — Earth" was put up in front of SpaceX headquarters to celebrate Earth Day. The billboard was sponsored by environmental groups including Greenpeace, World Wildlife, Surfrider, and the EDF. My personal hope is that all the planets can get along. Happy Earth Day.
See their website.
Image: The Mars Sucks project
"Mars Sucks" billboard shows up in front of SpaceX HQ to celebrate Earth Day
