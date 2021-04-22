Watch new Fox ad that shames hypocrite Kevin McCarthy: "Clean up your own House"

"Kevin McCarthy is suddenly worried about extreme rhetoric," this ad starts off, referring to the House minority leader's hypocritical disapproval of House democrats for not condemning Rep. Maxine Waters. (Earlier this week he introduced a resolution to censure Waters for encouraging Chauvin protestors to stay vigilant, but it was blocked by Democrats.) "But where was he when members of his own conference said…"

The video then shows Rep. Mo Brooks (R–AL) encouraging "patriots" to "start kicking ass." And Rep. Madison Hawthorne (R–NC) telling people to "lightly threaten" their "congressman." And Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) saying, "You gotta go to the streets and be violent." And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (Q–GA) saying we can't allow power to transfer peacefully to President Joe Biden. And Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) saying, "We're fighting to the bitter end." And despicable Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) saying, "More bad behavior is what we need." And only a few of the many inflammatory remarks alpha bully Trump made while in office, such as "Knock the crap out of him," "I'd like to punch him in the face," "I would have been boom boom boom, I'll beat the crap…" and "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

The powerful (at least from the choir's POV) Fox News ad, created by the republican-run organization The Republican Accountability Project, ends by telling McCarthy that if he "really opposes dangerous rhetoric, he can start by cleaning up his own House." It will air next week on Hannity in Washington D.C., according to HuffPost.

Speaker Pelosi, and every other House Democrat, had the opportunity to condemn the violent rhetoric of our colleague Representative Waters.



Instead, they condoned it.



And the House and our justice system are worse off because of it. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 20, 2021

(Via HuffPost)