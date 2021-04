Tetris-OS is an operating system that has just one job: to run Tetris, Alexei Pajitnov's classic puzzle game, and run it well. The creator, jdh, specifies…

Features:

° It's Tetris.

° 32-bit (x86)

° Fully custom bootloader

° Soundblaster 16 driver

° Custom music track runner

° Fully hardcoded tetris theme

° Double-buffered 60 FPS graphics at 320×200 pixels with custom 8-bit RGB palette

Here's a video explaining the development of this epic computer science milestone: