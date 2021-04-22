Ohio Republicans want to honor Trump with his own state park

Republican leaders in Ohio have introduced a bill to rename Mosquito Lake State Park. The new name? According to the bill, introduced by freshman state Representative Mike Loychik, the park will become Donald J. Trump State Park.

"This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County," Loychik wrote in an initial statement. He added, "This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state." via USA Today

Despite losing the 2020 election, Trump managed to pull in more votes than any other candidate in the state's history. In Cortland, Ohio, Mosquito Lake's home, he won nearly 55% of the vote in November.

Mosquito Lake State Park currently covers more than 7,000 acres, and is one of the largest lakes in the state. Representative Loychik initially announced his plans for the bill in March, sparking some well-deserved criticism from his Democratic colleagues, especially considering that the state would need $300k just to change park signage.

Ohioans "are struggling with an addiction crisis, economic disruption, and a pandemic that the other guy said would disappear just like magic," Democratic Rep. Rich Brown tweeted on March 12. "Instead of addressing these pressing issues, Ohio House Republicans are spending their time flattering the Insurrectionist in Chief." via USA Today

The state Department of Natural Resources released its own statement, defending the park's current title:

"The name has withstood the test of time. Mosquito Creek Lake was formed by damming Mosquito Creek back in 1944," the statement read. "Since then, Mosquito Lake State Park has become one of Ohio's best state parks, best fishing lakes, and has one of Ohio's most important wildlife refuges." via USA Today

Before this current proposal, GOP leaders sought to declare Trump's birthday — June 14th — Donald J. Trump Day. While this isn't necessarily an uncommon practice, consider more than 40 states celebrate Ronald Reagan Day, it's hard to think about celebrating someone who's openly referred to as "the Insurrectionist in Chief."