Protestors dump piles of manure at the White House, crying BS to Biden's climate plan

Dozens of protestors dumped a massive pile of cow poop at the White House this Earth Day morning, calling "bullshit" to the Biden Administration's climate plan. The pro-climate group, Extinction Rebellion D.C., rolled the manure over to the eastern entrance of the White House in pink wheel barrows. They also held signs that read, "DECLARE A CLIMATE EMERGENCY NOW" and "BIDEN'S 2030 PLAN = MASS DEATH."

Although Biden plans to slash "U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030," according to WUSA9, the protestors don't think this goes far enough.

From WUSA9:

Extinction Rebellion D.C. said their call to action is to bring attention to"Biden's Bulls**t Climate Plan." They are demanding that President Joe Biden declare a climate and ecological emergency under the National Emergencies Act and set a net-zero emissions target of 2025. … The new urgency comes as scientists say that climate change caused by coal plants, car engines and other fossil fuel use is already worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to stave off most catastrophic extremes of global warming. "Net-zero by 2030 and other not in my term of office scams are far too little, far too late," said Reilly Polka, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion. "Biden is punting the crisis to future generations with targets that rely on unproven technologies sucking carbon out of the atmosphere. This is a massive gamble to take when the well-being of the human species and the richness of life on earth is at stake. If he cared he'd set targets that expire while he's still in office. We can't keep waiting, we need change now," the group said in a statement. The group said in a statement that if Biden does not meet their demands they plan to continue "acts of non-violent civil disobedience."

Climate activists are coming to dump over a dozen wheelbarrows of cow poop at the White House to protest Biden's "bullshit" climate plan #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/AEOPZSHFMX — Jane Recker (@janerecker) April 22, 2021