Replica walkman that you put your phone inside

Pl8ty is a walkman-styled Bluetooth speaker recently crowdfunded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo: you slide your phone inside, as if it were a cassette tape, for a more uncannily pseudoauthentic retro eperience. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB, working control buttons, and doubles as a 3200mAh powerbank. It accepts phones up to 153mm × 77mm × 8.6mm and comes in red, black or blue.

pl8ty is a portable speaker with a design inspired by the iconic cassette players of the 80's, combined with the latest technological advancements found in modern day audio devices, which makes it a must-have for anyone who grew up in the 80's, or music-lovers who want to make a bold fashion statement.