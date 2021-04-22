The Endless Acid Banger generates infinitely-evolving EDM for your pleasure

The Endless Acid Banger is an algorithmic music generator whose tight focus on acid house, with its minimal bloops and looping progressions, results in an unusually canny experience. It's extremely danceable, a third summer of love.

The music you hear is generated in your browser by a randomised algorithm, below you can see the notes and parameters that are currently in use. You can also interact with various parameters and buttons manually. The green autopilot switches change how automatic playback is. Leave them on for a lean-back experience. Buttons labelled ⟳ will generate new patterns. Source Code is on GitHub

The Endless Acid Banger was created by Vitling. If you want to support my work, please consider buying my music or sponsoring my GitHub.