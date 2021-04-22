This $105 biometric wallet lets you keep a tight leash on your cryptocurrency

For those who spent years or decades with a billfold or a wallet, understanding how a cryptocurrency hardware wallet works can be a bit of a head-scratcher. That's partly because a crypto wallet doesn't actually hold your money, even the digital money that Bitcoin and other cryptos represent.

No, your hardware wallet is really about protecting your all-important public and private transaction keys. Without a private key (akin to your bank card's PIN number) and a public key (kind of like your bank account number), users can't make any transactions with their cryptocurrency. So while the currency itself is assigned a value, it means nothing without the keys to make them real.

Therefore, the keys mean everything in the crypto-economy — and the D'CENT Biometric Wallet is all about making sure the only one who ever gets access to your critical keys is you.

About the size of a garage door opener, the D'CENT is actually one of the most advanced cryptocurrency devices ever made. Since securing your digital currency is paramount, the device comes equipped with staunch internal protections thanks to its Multi-IC architecture. But the D'CENT's true superpower is its biometric authentication feature, with a built-in fingerprint scanner for convenience and enhanced security when you need quick control and fast transaction signings for your money.

It's all accessible through the D'CENT's large OLED display, which offers a comprehensive view of all of your accounts and transaction details. While the number of different types of cryptocurrencies grows every day, the D'CENT is one of the most wide-ranging wallets around, supporting Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, XRP, Ethereum, ERC20, and many more with new ones added all the time.

D'CENT Wallet just surpassed 100,000 monthly average users as the number of people relying on this critical market continues to grow. Right now, you can save $14 off the price of the D'CENT Biometric Wallet by entering the code WALLET14 during checkout. That lowers your final price for this ultimate cryptocurrency protection to just $105.

Prices subject to change.