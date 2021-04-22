US Capitol Police officer directed field units to ignore pro-Trump rioters on Jan 6, reveals House investigation

An unidentified US Capitol Police officer directed "all outside units" to ignore pro-Trump rioters and instead go after "anti pro-Trump" protestors, according to a newly released Congressional investigation.

From CNN:

Rep. Zoe Lofgren described the radio broadcast, the existence of which was not previously known, during a House Administration Committee hearing on security failures around the January 6 attack. In that transmission, the officer said: "Attention all units on the field, we're not looking for any pro-Trump in the crowd. We're only looking for any anti pro-Trump who want to start a fight," according to Lofgren, a California Democrat.

A Capitol Police spokesman told CNN that the officer who gave the order is not being investigated.