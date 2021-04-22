Was the title for the Twilight Zone lifted from this obscure 1957 zombie movie?

An old friend who wished to remain anonymous online (smart guy, eh?) sent me this interesting pair of images. He wrote, "In 1957, two years prior to the debut of Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone, a little-known horror movie was released called The Zombies of Mora Tau. The prologue also uses the term "Twilight Zone" and makes one wonder: Was Serling inspired by this innocuous phrase from this obscure horror movie when he was searching for a name for his anthology series?"