An old friend who wished to remain anonymous online (smart guy, eh?) sent me this interesting pair of images. He wrote, "In 1957, two years prior to the debut of Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone, a little-known horror movie was released called The Zombies of Mora Tau. The prologue also uses the term "Twilight Zone" and makes one wonder: Was Serling inspired by this innocuous phrase from this obscure horror movie when he was searching for a name for his anthology series?"
Was the title for the Twilight Zone lifted from this obscure 1957 zombie movie?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- swipes
- twilight zone
Rod Serling talks to college students about the craft of writing
I've watched a lot of Rod Serling interviews in my day, but I'd never seen this one until last night. When I was a young teen, dreaming of becoming a writer, Serling was like a rock star to me, even a punk rock star, long before there was such a thing. He inculcated so much… READ THE REST
Ten horror movies written by Richard Matheson
Last week, I wrote a piece on The Incredible Shrinking Man, which was based on a book by Richard Matheson. Besides writing The Shrinking Man, Matheson wrote such other notable books as I Am Legend, A Stir of Echoes, Hell House, and What Dreams May Come. He also wrote prolifically for movies and television. He… READ THE REST
Watch: the premiere of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot
"The Comedian" is the first episode of Jordan Peele's long awaited, hotly anticipated reboot of "The Twilight Zone." Peele's reboot is perfect, absolutely faithful to Rod Serling's love of complexity, comeuppance, and ambiguity. Love this. (Thanks, Fipi Lele!) READ THE REST
This $105 biometric wallet lets you keep a tight leash on your cryptocurrency
For those who spent years or decades with a billfold or a wallet, understanding how a cryptocurrency hardware wallet works can be a bit of a head-scratcher. That's partly because a crypto wallet doesn't actually hold your money, even the digital money that Bitcoin and other cryptos represent. No, your hardware wallet is really about… READ THE REST
30 eco-friendly deals
It's a big and beautiful world. And sometimes, it's easy to feel afraid that all the ill effects we've heaped on our resilient planet have practically consigned us to our doom. But hey…that's quitter's talk. Progress only happens when everybody does their part. And in celebration of Earth Day, this is a great time to… READ THE REST
Community Tax can walk you through every step of settling your outstanding IRS tax burden
May 17th is the 2021 U.S. tax filing deadline – and the way the past year has gone for millions of Americans, that extra month-long extension to get their 2020 return finished is a welcome sight. That's especially true for those already knee-deep in a sticky tax situation that was likely made worse by all… READ THE REST